Full-blown escort for Santa on Christmas eve

2 Police, firefighters and ambulance will be escorting Santa and his elves on his tour of the streets of Cunnamulla on new year's eve.

Posted By: Editorial December 16, 2016

SANTA CLAUS is coming to town … several hours early. Police have organised Operation Rudolph ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Weekly Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Monthly Edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Full-blown escort for Santa on Christmas eve"

Leave a comment