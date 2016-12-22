Council, Oakey Beef discuss railhead plans

Shaun 'Zoro' Radnedge, Oakey export manager Kurt Wockner, mayor Annie Liston, Oakey Beef general manager Pat Gleeson, Bill Burton, Robert Eckel, Peter 'Red' Alexander and Lyn Capewell.

Posted By: Editorial December 22, 2016

OAKEY BEEF reps met Murweh shire councillors last week to develop plans for the proposed railhead at Morven. CEO Neil Polglase invited key stakeholders from the Japanese-owned company ...

