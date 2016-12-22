THE WINNERS of the annual Christmas lights competition this year had to divide the honours by three. The judges decided the sum was so much more than the parts ...
To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:
Free Account
FREE
Allows you to post classifieds and view some content
Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD
Weekly Edition
Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD
Monthly Edition
Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD
Annual digital edition
Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD
Annual digital + posted newspaper
Sign Up
Be the first to comment on "Fella festival meets Christmas at prize draw"