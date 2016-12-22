Joyriders to pay for crashing mate’s ute

Posted By: Editorial December 22, 2016

TWO TEENAGERS have been ordered to pay $4869 in compensation after they took their friend’s ute for a joy ride and ended up in a table drain ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Weekly Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Monthly Edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Joyriders to pay for crashing mate’s ute"

Leave a comment