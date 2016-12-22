New laws rolled out for fire alarm systems

Electrician Nathan Thompson with fire inspector Kent Freeman.Electrician Nathan Thompson with fire inspector Kent Freeman.

Posted By: Editorial December 22, 2016

AS OF the beginning of next year, Qld will enforce new legislation requiring all homes to be fitted with photoelectric, interconnected smoke alarms in all bedrooms and hallways ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Weekly Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Monthly Edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "New laws rolled out for fire alarm systems"

Leave a comment