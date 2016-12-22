FOR THE past few weeks, Murweh shire council has been running ads with a crummy little newspaper owned by a big corporation. The ads beseech the publication’s perusers to...
Free Account
FREE
Allows you to post classifieds and view some content
Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD
Weekly Edition
Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD
Monthly Edition
Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD
Annual digital edition
Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD
Annual digital + posted newspaper
Sign Up
Be the first to comment on "Writing’s on the wall for corporations’ little rags"