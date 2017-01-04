27 bore-capping projects approved

QLD LANDHOLDERS are on target to save another 8538 megalitres of water a year under the great artesian basin sustainability initiative, Qld resources minister Anthony Lynham said this week.

He said 27 bore-capping projects were approved in August in the latest round of the federal-state Gabsi scheme. “Qld landholders are doing their bit to protect the great artesian basin,” he said in a press release. “This latest round was delayed when the commonwealth walked away from this valuable program in 2015. Thanks to representations from the Palaszczuk government and landholders, the commonwealth recommitted and the program is now back on track.”

The program subsidises landholders to rehabilitate flowing bores and to replace bore drains with poly pipe. Lynham said as at 30 June last year $181 million had been spent on Gabsi in bore repair, capping and piping works in Qld, with the state government contributing $64.3 million.

So far, 686 uncontrolled flowing bores had been capped and 14,090 kilometres of bore drain replaced with piping under Gabsi and other programs. “This has led to a water saving from the great artesian of around 200,972ml per annum,” Lynham said. About 215 bores supplying about 5500km of drains are still to be capped in Qld.