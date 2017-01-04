Appeal for input on Paroo economic development plan

PAROO SHIRE council is calling for suggestions for its economic development plan being drawn up by university of southern Qld professor Jim Cavaye.

The shire’s tourism and economic development manager Carmel Meurant said a series of meetings would be organised in Cunnamulla, Eulo, Yowah and Wyandra in February and March. “Timing does not always suit all interested people and there are some great ideas and thoughts within the community that we don’t want to miss out on,” she said. “If anybody has any input – hopefully everybody has – that they would like to send through, whether big or small, as sometimes the most simple changes can have the greatest impact, please email or ring.”

All information will be passed on to Cavaye, a professor of regional community development at USQ’s resilient regions institute.