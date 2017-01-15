Ten charged with rioting over street brawl

POLICE HAVE charged 10 people with 15 offences, including rioting, following investigations into a large street brawl on new year’s day.

Police allege a fight broke out between about 40 people in John Street about 3am. Officers attended and dispersed the crowd, arresting two people at the time.

They later picked up another eight people and expect to arrest more. The ages of those charged range from 17 to 33.

Of the 15 charges laid so far, six have been for riot while armed with a weapon, four for riot, two for assault occasioning bodily harm, two for assaulting police and one for going armed to cause fear.

Five have appeared in court, one in Charleville and the others in Toowoomba. Three were remanded in custody. No one was seriously injured during the brawl, however police stressed such behaviour wouldn’t be tolerated.