Patriotism that sizzles

SOME AFFECT to call it invasion day, most would like it to be a national celebration. What’s for sure is wage slaves from both sides of the divide will be copping a bludge throughout the far southwest on Australia day. The met bureau is tipping it’ll be hotter than Monday-Tuesday’s 40-43 degrees.

So the organisers of the Australia day cricket test in Eulo, the dot beside the Paroo between Cunnamulla and Thargo, are betting that only true-blue old-style Australians will step up to the crease for the match, starting after lunch. You know, the ones born before rural power and aircon.

Paroo

It’s one of a raft of festivities planned in the four burghs of Paroo shire. Councillors will be running the free breakfast barbecue at the pool, starting at 8am and again this year will be dishing up organic dorper chops, courtesy of Nulla Pastoral. Special guest is Barry Watson, local hero runner-up in the Qld Australia day awards two years ago, who teaches Aboriginal languages and traditional games.

Wyandra’s beach party has been cancelled, supposedly over a run in the river. The Gladstone pub, under the new management of Mary Cooper, is touting a barbecue and damper, darts, pool, music, egg throwing, greasy pig and a footrace worth $1 a metre. Mayor Lindsay Godfrey and CEO Chris Cowley will be making the annual pilgrimage to the Australia lunch in the Yowah miners hall for a presentation of SES awards.

Bulloo

Sparsely populated Bulloo shire pulls on Australia day awards every second year. The ceremony begins with Australian citizenship awarded to Paul and Ide Rush, the Irish couple who have managed the caravan park since 2007. Bulloo’s ambassador is blind marathon runner Gerrard Gosens , who’ll visit the state school on Wednesday.

Quilpie

As usual, Quilpie was out of the blocks early with its ceremony last Friday night at Bulloo park. To beat the boarding school exodus.

Serial treasurer Phillipa Ware was citizen of the year for her work with groups such as the district show and rodeo, rugby league club, Toompine gun club and polocrosse club. Show society president Bill Watts received the community group award and David ‘Grumpsy’ Kent the sport and rec award. Ben McKellar, 14, received the junior award for his sporting achievements. Certificates of appreciation went to Jessica Gilby, Noel Simmons, Gina McConnell, Lachlan Kent and Brian Joyce for their community work, while Mark, Grace, Gemma and Renee Judd became Australian citizens.

Murweh

Mayor Annie Liston will be handing out Murweh’s Australia day awards at the Charleville pool about 9am, after a free breakfast starting at 7.30am. The RSL has organised a family fun day, starting at midday, with a jumping castle, face painting, pie eating, thong throwing and yabby races.

Morven’s gig kicks off at 3.3pm at the sports ground, with kids activities, a meal and the cricket club manning the bar.