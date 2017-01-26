Council happy to pour money into a waterhole

Neil Hatchman, Chris Cowley and Amy and Sarah King watch as Tom King and Tim Higgins release yellowbelly fingerlings.Neil Hatchman, Chris Cowley and Amy and Sarah King watch as Tom King and Tim Higgins release yellowbelly fingerlings.

Posted By: Editorial January 26, 2017

TO CATCH a fish it can’t hurt to set several thousand free. Paroo shire council took the plunge on Sunday morning by launching 3200 Murray cod and 24,000 ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Weekly Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Monthly Edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Council happy to pour money into a waterhole"

Leave a comment