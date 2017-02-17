Morven freight hub still full steam ahead

Inspecting the railway yards at Morven in July last year are NH Foods’s export sales manager Andrew McDonald, Murweh mayor Annie Liston, Oakey Beef manager Pat Gleeson and Paroo mayor Lindsay Godfrey.Inspecting the railway yards at Morven in July last year are NH Foods’s export sales manager Andrew McDonald, Murweh mayor Annie Liston, Oakey Beef manager Pat Gleeson and Paroo mayor Lindsay Godfrey.

Posted By: Editorial February 17, 2017

THE CHAIRMAN of the six-council Southwest Red economic development group is confident development of a cattle-train freight hub at Morven is still on track despite the resignation ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Morven freight hub still full steam ahead"

Leave a comment