No case, claim graziers accused of tree clearing

Daniel and Katrina McDonald with Daniel's mum Dorne, their three children Ebony Reece and James, and supporter Rick Gurnett.Daniel and Katrina McDonald with Daniel's mum Dorne, their three children Ebony Reece and James, and supporter Rick Gurnett.

Posted By: Editorial February 17, 2017

A MAGISTRATE has delayed his ruling in the case of a grazier couple who have argued they have no case to answer after being accused of bulldozing 1800 hectares of scrub ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "No case, claim graziers accused of tree clearing"

Leave a comment