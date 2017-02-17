Off the boil after three weeks of 38 degrees plus

Murweh council workers Wally Smith, Billy Heinemann and Gavin Russell keep hydrated in the heat wave.Murweh council workers Wally Smith, Billy Heinemann and Gavin Russell keep hydrated in the heat wave.

Posted By: Editorial February 17, 2017

THE THREE-WEEK heatwave peaked on Sunday before temperatures subsided thanks to a cool change from the southwest. By 10am Sunday it was more than 40 degrees in ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Off the boil after three weeks of 38 degrees plus"

Leave a comment