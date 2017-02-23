Deputy PM keeping an eye on historic rugby union match

He was competitive in the Bollon triathlon in January 2012, so Barnaby Joyce could pull on the boots again for the St George Frillnecks this Saturday.He was competitive in the Bollon triathlon in January 2012, so Barnaby Joyce could pull on the boots again for the St George Frillnecks this Saturday.

Posted By: Editorial February 23, 2017

NEWS OF this Saturday’s historic Dingoes-Frillnecks rugby union test has rippled as far as the office of the deputy prime minister of Australia. Barnaby Joyce is a Frillies old boy who played ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Deputy PM keeping an eye on historic rugby union match"

Leave a comment