Detectives charge boy over crash, suspicious fires

The crash scene on the Mitchell highway 7km south of Cunnamulla.The crash scene on the Mitchell highway 7km south of Cunnamulla.

Posted By: Editorial February 23, 2017

POLICE HAVE confirmed a 15-year-old Cunnamulla boy charged with two counts of arson over two suspicious fires in Dalby last month is the alleged driver of a stolen dual cab that rolled ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Detectives charge boy over crash, suspicious fires"

Leave a comment