Carp virus to create big stink

Nancy Capewell, Alexis Bryan, Damien Beresford and ranger Anthony White at a carpbusters in Cunnamulla in December 2012Nancy Capewell, Alexis Bryan, Damien Beresford and ranger Anthony White at a carpbusters in Cunnamulla in December 2012

Posted By: Editorial March 3, 2017

RELEASE of a herpes virus to wipe out European carp is still at least two years away but anglers and scientists are worried it will create a stink. For the past seven years, CSIRO researchers ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Carp virus to create big stink"

Leave a comment