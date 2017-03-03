Daughter’s school woes prompt CEO’s interstate leap

Paroo CEO Chris Cowley will be leaving with an unfinished project in tow, a 1972 series 3 Land Rover.Paroo CEO Chris Cowley will be leaving with an unfinished project in tow, a 1972 series 3 Land Rover.

Posted By: Editorial March 3, 2017

PAROO SHIRE’S outgoing CEO Chris Cowley has revealed he decided to look for a job elsewhere because his daughter Trinity wasn’t coping with disruption and unruly behaviour ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Daughter’s school woes prompt CEO’s interstate leap"

Leave a comment