Culture can be a ticket to travel the world

Charleville high school students Kye Smith, 14, David Wakefield,13, and Jewsontae O'Neil, 14, recording in the 4RR studio.Charleville high school students Kye Smith, 14, David Wakefield,13, and Jewsontae O'Neil, 14, recording in the 4RR studio.

Posted By: Editorial March 10, 2017

THREE SCHOOLBOYS took to the airwaves with didgeridoos last week to give the national anthem a twist. Kye Smith and Jewsontae O’Neil, both 14, and David Wakefield, 13, recorded ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Culture can be a ticket to travel the world"

Leave a comment