Morven buzzing in the ears of Turnbull’s man

Paroo acting CEO Stuart Randle, Balonne mayor Richard Marsh and Warrego MP Ann Leahy after the meeting at the shire hall.Paroo acting CEO Stuart Randle, Balonne mayor Richard Marsh and Warrego MP Ann Leahy after the meeting at the shire hall.

Posted By: Editorial March 10, 2017

MORVEN was a place name that kept cropping up at the southwest local government association conference on Monday this week. Mayors and councillors from the six southwestern councils...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Morven buzzing in the ears of Turnbull’s man"

Leave a comment