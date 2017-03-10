Social workers brush up on drug and alcohol strategies

Michael Reddan, Anne O'Brien, Cassie Davis, Cameron Francis and Melissa Vaggs at the Dovetail training session.Michael Reddan, Anne O'Brien, Cassie Davis, Cameron Francis and Melissa Vaggs at the Dovetail training session.

Posted By: Editorial March 10, 2017

THE NEIGHBOURHOOD centre hosted a psychologist and social worker from Brisbane last week to train local agencies in dealing with young people affected by drugs and alcohol ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Social workers brush up on drug and alcohol strategies"

Leave a comment