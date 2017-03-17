Passengers check out new airport terminal

Charleville's new airport terminal was opened for a public stickybeak on Thursday last week.Charleville's new airport terminal was opened for a public stickybeak on Thursday last week.

Posted By: Editorial March 17, 2017

QANTAS checked in the first passengers at the new airport terminal on Sunday, three days after the public were given a preview of the glass and masonry complex. Computers and ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Passengers check out new airport terminal"

Leave a comment