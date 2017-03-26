In the dark about tourism chief’s departure

The cosmos centre, Murweh shire's main tourist attraction, has created an industry from star gazing.The cosmos centre, Murweh shire's main tourist attraction, has created an industry from star gazing.

Posted By: Editorial March 26, 2017

THE DISTRICT’S main tourist attraction is rudderless for the start of the 2017 season since cosmos centre manager Jan Wallace departed abruptly last week. It is believed she cleared ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "In the dark about tourism chief’s departure"

Leave a comment