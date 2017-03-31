Horses for courses: Tafe’s listening tour

Tafe Qld South West project officer Bonnie Davidson trawls for feed- back in Charleville’s Alfred street.Tafe Qld South West project officer Bonnie Davidson trawls for feed- back in Charleville’s Alfred street.

Posted By: Editorial March 31, 2017

TAFE CAME trawling for feedback last week about the kind of training people would find useful. Project officer Bonnie Davidson hosted smoko at the neighbourhood centre, followed ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Horses for courses: Tafe’s listening tour"

Leave a comment