More reason to bare one’s teeth

Oral health therapists Janette Dimond and Lisa Rippon.Oral health therapists Janette Dimond and Lisa Rippon.

Posted By: Editorial April 10, 2017

ORAL HEALTH programs in the southwest will be expanded with the appointment of the region’s first two permanent public oral health therapists. Southwest health service principal dentist ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "More reason to bare one’s teeth"

Leave a comment