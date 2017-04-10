Stars of courage awarded to truck explosion heroes

Governor Paul de Jersey with firefighters Nathan Thompson, Clinten McCarthy, Peter Hackwood and Jake Sullivan. Back, Juliet McGrath, Liam Walsh, Jimmy Bateman, John Gilbert and Logan de Costa.Governor Paul de Jersey with firefighters Nathan Thompson, Clinten McCarthy, Peter Hackwood and Jake Sullivan. Back, Juliet McGrath, Liam Walsh, Jimmy Bateman, John Gilbert and Logan de Costa.

Posted By: Editorial April 10, 2017

FIREFIGHTERS AND truckies injured in the September 2014 truck explosion at the Angellala have received the nation’s second highest civilian bravery award ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Stars of courage awarded to truck explosion heroes"

Leave a comment