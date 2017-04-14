Couldn’t fill the cracks quick enough at bush races

Dale Ward and Robert Faehr load up their horses after the races were abandoned.Dale Ward and Robert Faehr load up their horses after the races were abandoned.

Posted By: Editorial April 14, 2017

NOORAMA PICNIC race club officials have said they will fire off protest letters to Racing Qld and the state racing integrity commission after stewards killed ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Couldn’t fill the cracks quick enough at bush races"

Leave a comment