Day at the races sows the seed for new business

Fred Naguib getting ready for the opening of his new pharmacy in Augathella.Fred Naguib getting ready for the opening of his new pharmacy in Augathella.

Posted By: Editorial April 26, 2017

THIS TOWN of 400-odd has a pharmacy thanks to racehorses. Egyptian Fady Naguib, you can him Fred, opened the doors of his new business on Tuesday this week ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Day at the races sows the seed for new business"

Leave a comment