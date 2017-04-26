Setting the scene for assault on Hanson’s integrity

Pauline Hanson at Cunnamulla airport on her way to the Birdsville races.Pauline Hanson at Cunnamulla airport on her way to the Birdsville races.

Posted By: Editorial April 26, 2017

QUITE A few locals had cameo roles in ABC Four Corners’ hatchet job on One Nation’s Pauline Hanson a couple of Mondays ago. Even Paroo mayor Lindsay Godfrey ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Setting the scene for assault on Hanson’s integrity"

Leave a comment