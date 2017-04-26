Shed for a shed to overcome Q150 woes

Warren Robinson says the story of Augathella’s Q150 shed is crying out to be told.Warren Robinson says the story of Augathella’s Q150 shed is crying out to be told.

Posted By: Editorial April 26, 2017

HOTELIER Warren Robinson has appealed to Murweh shire councillors to look at the big picture with a plan to exploit the Q150 shed as a tourist attraction. He told ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Shed for a shed to overcome Q150 woes"

Leave a comment