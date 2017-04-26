VIP treatment for Anzac essay winners

Essay winner Todd Brain will be in the VIP section with Poppie Collins at Brisbane’s Anzac day service.Essay winner Todd Brain will be in the VIP section with Poppie Collins at Brisbane’s Anzac day service.

Posted By: Editorial April 26, 2017

A PAIR of primary school pupils who put pen to paper to try to capture a smidgen of the Anzac spirit have scored a trip to the state capital. Sacred Heart’s Todd Brain ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "VIP treatment for Anzac essay winners"

Leave a comment