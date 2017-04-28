Years march on while WWII vets spar over ages

World War II veteran Bob Sommerfield in the front line of the Anzac day parade in Wills street, Charleville on Tuesday morning.World War II veteran Bob Sommerfield in the front line of the Anzac day parade in Wills street, Charleville on Tuesday morning.

Posted By: Editorial April 28, 2017

THE DISTRICT’S World War II veterans Bob Sommerfield and Henry Maris were the centre of attention at Anzac day ceremonies on Tuesday. Both 92, they engaged ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Years march on while WWII vets spar over ages"

Leave a comment