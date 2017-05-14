Crowd surge attributed to social media push

Mitchell Southern, supreme rider and supreme hack of show with judges Ros Lipp and Chrissy Hanford, and miss showgirl Courtney Barr and junior miss showgirl Kate Worth.Mitchell Southern, supreme rider and supreme hack of show with judges Ros Lipp and Chrissy Hanford, and miss showgirl Courtney Barr and junior miss showgirl Kate Worth.

Posted By: Editorial May 14, 2017

THE 133rd annuall show saw about 2000 people flock to the showgrounds, a 20% increase on the previous year. P & A association president Julie Dries ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Crowd surge attributed to social media push"

Leave a comment