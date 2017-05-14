Lights, camera, action, for some extra brilliance

Ben Tuesley, Kerry Simpson, Sam Barrow, Dean Kneebone, Shaun Radnedge, Tim Phipps and Peter Hellyer test the new showground lights.Ben Tuesley, Kerry Simpson, Sam Barrow, Dean Kneebone, Shaun Radnedge, Tim Phipps and Peter Hellyer test the new showground lights.

Posted By: Editorial May 14, 2017

IT COULD be a case of don the shades when the Comets run out against the Cunnamulla Rams senior rugby league team at the showgrounds on Saturday night ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Lights, camera, action, for some extra brilliance"

Leave a comment