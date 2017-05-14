RTC treasurer lashes out over fuel bill

Charleville court sign.

Posted By: Editorial May 14, 2017

THE TREASURER of a community group has been fined $1500 for attacking two men in the opal mining town of Yowah during disputes over money. Kane Burdett ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "RTC treasurer lashes out over fuel bill"

Leave a comment