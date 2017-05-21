Canine bundles of cuteness require breeder registration

Charleville Boston terrier breeder Maria Bryan with two-day-old pups.Charleville Boston terrier breeder Maria Bryan with two-day-old pups.

Posted By: Editorial May 21, 2017

NEW LAWS, requiring any owner of a dog that has a litter of pups to register as a breeder, take effect next week. Even if the pups are given away, not sold ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Canine bundles of cuteness require breeder registration"

Leave a comment