Fencer claims weed helps him cope with stress

Charleville court sign.

Posted By: Editorial May 21, 2017

A FENCING contractor used marijuana to help cope with the stress of his father’s cancer and being unable to see his young son, a court heard. Rohan Leigh Lonergan ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Fencer claims weed helps him cope with stress"

Leave a comment