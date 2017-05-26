From camp oven dinners to steers on the roof

Dave Manchon from Rooftop Express performing at the show on Friday.Dave Manchon from Rooftop Express performing at the show on Friday.

Posted By: Editorial May 26, 2017

THE SHOW society tapped into the southwest’s love affair with horses and the popularity of cooking shows with its choice of entertainment this year. Highlights ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "From camp oven dinners to steers on the roof"

Leave a comment