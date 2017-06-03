Nev and Mary still putting in the yards for junior footy

Mary and Nev O'Connell have been involved in school boys rugby and junior rugby since 1963.Mary and Nev O'Connell have been involved in school boys rugby and junior rugby since 1963.

Posted By: Editorial June 3, 2017

NEV AND Mary O’Connell have been indefatigable ambassadors for junior football for more than 50 years. They were at it again at the showgrounds on Sunday ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Nev and Mary still putting in the yards for junior footy"

Leave a comment