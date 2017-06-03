Tomato red … and other colours of the show

Paroo mayor Lindsay Godfrey presents the sash to miss showgirl Arny-Lee Simpson, observed by runner-up Jessica Crick and miss personality Jess Hudson.Paroo mayor Lindsay Godfrey presents the sash to miss showgirl Arny-Lee Simpson, observed by runner-up Jessica Crick and miss personality Jess Hudson.

Posted By: Editorial June 3, 2017

NO SHORTAGE of colour at the 63rd annual show, despite the drought that retains its arid grip on the district. From the iridescent scales of a 3.3m python ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Tomato red … and other colours of the show"

Leave a comment