Police find 18.5kg of cannabis during routine traffic stop

POLICE HAVE charged two people after allegedly discovering 18.5kg of cannabis, with an estimated street value of more than $180,000, in a car during a routine traffic intercept on Sunday.

Police stopped a Mazda CX3 as it was travelling along Arthur street through Tambo about 2.45pm. It will be alleged officers searched the vehicle and found the cannabis and a sum of money. They also seized two phones and two tablet computers.

A 48-year-old Victorian man was scheduled to appear in Charleville magistrates court on Monday charged with possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of restricted drugs, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, and failing to take precautions with a syringe or needle.

A 31-year-old Parramatta Park woman was due to appear in the same court on Tuesday charged with possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of restricted drugs and possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.