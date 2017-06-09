Ants blow Wallal cup wide open with second victory

Daniel Bruce and Zack Kinivan wrap up Joe Dawson.Daniel Bruce and Zack Kinivan wrap up Joe Dawson.

Posted By: Editorial June 9, 2017

THE AUGATHELLA Meatants posted their second win this season against defending premiers Charleville Comets to turn the western league into a three-horse race. Beaten convincingly 32-18 ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2.50 AUD

Access to the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$10 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Ants blow Wallal cup wide open with second victory"

Leave a comment