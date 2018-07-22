Call for input on drought policy

The southwest local government association has some suggestions about drought policy.The southwest local government association has some suggestions about drought policy.

Posted By: Editorial July 22, 2018

DROUGHT, DECLINING population, government grants, vegetation management and wild dog exclusion fencing were on the agenda of this month’s southwest local government association meeting.

