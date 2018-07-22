Mentoring new Aboriginal nurses inspires lecturer

7 Nursing lecturer and author Raelene Ward draws on her experience as a nurse and health practice manager.7 Nursing lecturer and author Raelene Ward draws on her experience as a nurse and health practice manager.

Posted By: Editorial July 22, 2018

CUNNAMULLA-BORN nurse and university lecturer Raelene Ward was one of the guest speakers at the university of Southern Qld’s Naidoc events. She joined associate professor Odette Best, professor Tracey Bunda ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Mentoring new Aboriginal nurses inspires lecturer"

Leave a comment