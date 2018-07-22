New grey nomad festival’s $20,000 silver lining

1 Ged and Trudy Hintz have played at grey nomad festivals around Australia.1 Ged and Trudy Hintz have played at grey nomad festivals around Australia.

Posted By: Editorial July 22, 2018

THE INHABITANTS of the outback theme park that is southwest Qld have long harboured doubts about the benefits of grey nomad tourism. The vein of anecdotes about their thriftiness is rich and wide.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "New grey nomad festival’s $20,000 silver lining"

Leave a comment