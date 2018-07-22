Police find stolen motorbikes hidden in scrub

A Honda CRF450RX and Suzuki DRZ400 were ridden away during the burglary at Tas Mini Motors.A Honda CRF450RX and Suzuki DRZ400 were ridden away during the burglary at Tas Mini Motors.

Posted By: Editorial July 22, 2018

POLICE HAVE tracked down two new motorbikes stolen from the Tas Mini Motors dealership last week. Proprietor Malcolm Marks said officers returned a Honda CRF450RX dirt bike ...

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Police find stolen motorbikes hidden in scrub"

Leave a comment