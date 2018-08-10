Banks cave in to pressure over farm deposits

Westpac and ANZ were the last of the big-four banks to join NAB, CBA and Rural Bank in allowing farmers to offset loans against farm management deposits.Westpac and ANZ were the last of the big-four banks to join NAB, CBA and Rural Bank in allowing farmers to offset loans against farm management deposits.

Posted By: Editorial August 10, 2018

AGRICULTURE minister David Littleproud has welcomed all major banks coming to the table to offer farm management deposit offsets to their customers.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Banks cave in to pressure over farm deposits"

Leave a comment