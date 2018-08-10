Jury finds roo shooter threw glass in self defence

Charleville courthouse sign left.

Posted By: Editorial August 10, 2018

A JURY has acquitted a kangaroo shooter of assault charges after his barrister argued he was defending himself when he smashed a glass against another man’s forehead and a shard flew into the eye of a female bystander.

