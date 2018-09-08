Handsome win for Young team led by avowed narcissist

Todd Brain, Justin Hickey, Hank Colliss and Larry Horne on edge in the final round of the two-day carnival.Todd Brain, Justin Hickey, Hank Colliss and Larry Horne on edge in the final round of the two-day carnival.

Posted By: Editorial September 8, 2018

NO DOUBT in Raz Porter’s mind as to the vital element in his quad’s resounding victory in the annual Cunnamulla Fella bowls tournament. “My good looks, of course,” he said, to a chorus of, “There’s no I in team!”

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Handsome win for Young team led by avowed narcissist"

Leave a comment