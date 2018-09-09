SLIM DUSTY, the bloke who had a hand in the creation of the town’s annual festival with The Cunnamulla Fella, had another hit called The Rain Tumbles Down in July. Well, it poured and hailed in August this year, clearing out the crowd and forcing a break in the PBR bull ride on Saturday night.
To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:
Free Account
FREE
Allows you to post classifieds and view some content
Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD
Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition
Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD
Four Weeks' Access
Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD
Annual digital edition
Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD
Annual digital + posted newspaper
Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110
Weekly newspaper posted to your address
Sign Up
Be the first to comment on "When rain and hail tumble down in August"