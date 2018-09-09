When rain and hail tumble down in August

Poppie Collins blows her grip in the Paroo junior council steer ride.Poppie Collins blows her grip in the Paroo junior council steer ride.

Posted By: Editorial September 9, 2018

SLIM DUSTY, the bloke who had a hand in the creation of the town’s annual festival with The Cunnamulla Fella, had another hit called The Rain Tumbles Down in July. Well, it poured and hailed in August this year, clearing out the crowd and forcing a break in the PBR bull ride on Saturday night.

To continue reading, please log in or choose a subscription plan:

Free Account
FREE

Allows you to post classifieds and view some content

Sign Up
Weekly Edition
$2 AUD

Five Days' Access, including the Latest Edition

Sign Up
Monthly Edition
$8 AUD

Four Weeks' Access

Sign Up
Yearly Digital
$100 AUD

Annual digital edition

Sign Up
Yearly Digital + Newspaper
$150 AUD

Annual digital + posted newspaper

Sign Up
Annual Newspaper
$110

Weekly newspaper posted to your address

Sign Up

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "When rain and hail tumble down in August"

Leave a comment